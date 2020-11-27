UG's election 2020 research is bogus - Osofo Kyiri Abosom

The flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has rubbished the survey conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana concerning the 2020 election.
The survey predicted a one-time win for the NPP and placed Mr. Andrews as the third force in the race.
Osofo Kyiri Abosom says he is very confident of winning the upcoming polls and the survey is bogus.
“It is bogus research. There is nothing good that will come out of it. It is going to prove to Ghanaians that these people are not truthful. This is bogus research. The outcome of the research will prove what I am telling you.”
Meanwhile flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga who had 0.1% says evidence on the ground does not support the survey results.
“These results will fail. This research will fail. It will not happen and it will never happen. I have been to the ground and the people are disappointed that the basic needs have not been achieved.”
According to the UG Political Science Department, the survey sampled 11,000 respondents nationwide for the survey.
The researchers say 80 percent of the respondents said they will vote based on the campaign message.
According to the research, majority of Ghanaians believe that the incumbent government has fulfilled a large part of its promises in their 2016 manifesto and therefore, find promises in their 2020 election as attainable.
According to Mr Kakyire Duku Frimpong who presented the findings at a news conference, the research conducted between 12th and 22nd November this year showed that 51.7% of the respondent said they will vote for the incumbent President Akufo-Addo whiles 40.4% said they will vote for John Mahama of the NDC.