Ursula Owusu retains Ablekuma West seat as NDC candidate concedes defeat

The incumbent member of parliament for Ablekuma West Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has retained her seat.
NDC Parliamentary Candidate Rev. Kweku Addo has already conceded defeat even though the EC is yet to announce the official results.
This will be the 3rd time Ursula Owusu will represent Ablekuma West after she won 2012, 2016 and now the 2020 election.
Ms Ekuful also doubles as the Communication Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration.
Meanwhile the National Democratic Congress, NDC claims that they are currently having the majority of seats in parliament.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said they have collated their own results which shows they have majority currently.
“It is not true that the NPP is leading in parliamentary seats, we currently have 140 seats in Parliament. We have won many in the three Northern Regions. There are still a few seats available to be snatched. In most electoral cases, wherever a parliamentary seat is won, the presidential candidate gets more votes so you know how things are going”.