Volta NDC salutes farmers, fishers

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated all farmers and fishers as the 2019 Farmers Day comes today in the Volta Region.
The Party asked farmers and fishers to use the Day to demand accountability and good governance from government.
Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the Party, in a release signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said farmers and fishers had consistently sacrificed by working hard to feed the nation "amidst high cost of farm implements, high cost of fuel, communication, electricity and water bills."
It said, unfortunately, the high exchange rate had made it extremely difficult for the hardworking farmers and fishers to repay their bank loans and enjoy the fruits of their labour.
“The much touted dams, which were promised, have turned into dug-outs, feeder roads have been denied reshaping for three years thereby worsening the plight of the Ghanaian farmers as they struggle to transport farm produce to the nearest market centres,” the release said.
It said the factories promised had not been built in the districts to process and add value to framers produce.
The release expressed the Party's gratitude to the awardees, saying; “We hope the awards would inspire you enough to expand your agribusinesses and strive to contribute more to the development of the nation and the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 1&2."
This year's Farmers' Day is on the theme: “Enhancing Small Scale Agriculture towards Agribusiness Development," and would honour about 150 farmers and fishers from across the country.
Source: GNA