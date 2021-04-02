Volta NDC supports Ablakwa's resignation from Appointments Committee

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown its support behind the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after he resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.
It said the decision “has resonated with the party’s grassroots and the overwhelming majority of NDC members in the region and beyond”.
The North Tongu legislator resigned from the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, as the leadership of the Minority faced criticism following the controversial passing of some of President Akufo-Addo’s minister-nominees.
Mr. Ablakwa attributed his resignation to personal reasons and principles.
The Secretariat in a statement said it was not surprised by Mr. Ablakwa’s decision to step down and has proven that he is indeed a person of “principles and values”.
It has thus urged other members of the Minority to use Mr. Ablakwa’s resignation to cause “necessary change in direction” of the party in Parliament.
“We equally believe that, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and other principled MPs on the Minority side will cause the necessary change in direction from within so that the fading hope of a hung parliament will be restored.”
“We want to use this opportunity to call for calm among the rank and file of the party. Our great party shall emerge from the current challenges stronger and more formidable,” the secretariat said.
Below is the full statement from Volta NDC
VOLTA REGION NDC’S POSITION ON HON. SAMUEL OKUDZETO ABLAKWA’S RESIGNATION FROM PARLIAMENT’S APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE.
The Volta Regional Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) salutes Member of Parliament for the North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his decision based on principle to resign from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.
The landmark decision has resonated with the party’s grassroots and the overwhelming majority of NDC members in the region and beyond. The reaction from neutrals and objective political analysts have been heartwarming and gives us hope about the prospects of Ghana’s democracy.
The NDC in the Volta Region is not the least surprised because we have always known Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa for his principles and values.
We are also happy to learn that the Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin who invited the North Tongu MP for a discussion on the matter has duly accepted his resignation.
The region respects and values the rich experience of Mr. Speaker and is pleased about the outcome of the meeting.
We equally believe that, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa and other principled MPs on the Minority side will cause the necessary change in direction from within so that the fading hope of a hang parliament will be restored.
We wish to reiterate our full support for the noble action of the North Tongu legislator. Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa is one of the finest MPs our region has ever produced and we were not surprised when he was adjudged the best Minority MP for 2019.
We want to use this opportunity to call for calm among the rank and file of the party. Our great party shall emerge from the current challenges stronger and more formidable.
May the principles of probity, accountability and integrity upon which the NDC was founded by H.E. Jerry John Rawlings continue to inspire more of these inspiring principled moments in our history.
….Signed….
James GUNU
NDC Volta Regional Secretary