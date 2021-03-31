Okudzeto Ablakwa resigns from Parliament’s Appointments Committee

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has in a letter to the Speaker resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee.
He explained that this was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.
“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the Speaker must consider his resignation to take immediate effect.
As a result, the North Tongu MP stressed that he will, therefore, not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.
“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” concluded.