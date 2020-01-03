We are working to resolve your grievances - Kwame Zu assures irate Obuasi-East NDC members

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Kwame Zu has admonished aggrieved party supporters to exercise restraint as leadership works to resolve their grievances.
Some aggrieved party members of the NDC in the Obuasi -East constituency of the Ashanti Region say they will today petition the National executives of the party over their parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye accusing him of not being a true party member.
According to them, Samuel Aboagye has been imposed on then by the regional and constituency executives without the approval of the grassroots members.
Speaking to Class FM, Mr Kwame Zu stated that the concerns of the irate party members will be addressed accordingly
''Our duty is to solve problems. If they have difficulties or reservations about the candidature of Mr Samuel Aboagye they are at liberty to educate the leadership of the party but not resort to the use of media to discuss internal party matters.We are working to find a solution to their problem''.
The aggrieved members of the NDC in Obuasi East in a press conference in December 2018 threatened to vote for NPP in the 2020 general elections if Samuel Aboagye remained their parliamentary candidate.
They said they were unhappy at the anti-party conduct that was exhibited by Samuel Aboagye and his entire campaign team which includes some of the constituency executives during the immediate past parliamentary primaries.
Adding, Mr Samuel Aboagye is much unknown to the grassroots and the teaming supporters of the party in the constituency.
Samuel Aboagye emerged as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency in the Ashanti Region beating his contender Hajia Rahina Bintu Saana formerly of Radio Gold.
Samuel polled 354 votes whilst his contender polled 322 votes. He is also the younger brother of the is the NPP Chairman of Damango, Nana Kwame Aboagye.
