We don't want to be part of your Presidential debates - NPP to NCCE

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has told the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) not to include them in their upcoming presidential and parliamentary debates.
The NCCE last month announced that it will organize three presidential candidates’ debate in three zones: Northern, Middle and Southern in September, October and November in collaboration with Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).
The NCCE also said it would organise parliamentary candidates’ debate in all 275 constituencies and undertake door to door/dawn and dusk broadcast on voter turn-out from September to December.
However, a statement issued and signed by NPP's General Secretary, John Boadu said it had not been informed by the NCCE of the exercise hence it cannot be part.
READ ALSO: NCCE to organize presidential and parliamentary debates nationwide
“The party, having taken notice of this publication, wishes to respond by, first of all, stating emphatically and for the records that the NPP is completely unaware of the claims by the NCCE, and therefore cannot be said to be a party to any such arrangements.”
The party further dissociated itself from all activities lined up by NCCE ahead of the election period.
The party claimed that the Commission’s calendar was not in sync with that of the NPP’s planned activities for the year.
“In the light of the foregoing, the NPP categorically dissociates itself from the purported ‘presidential debates schedules’ unilaterally announced by the NCCE, and appeals to the Commission not to include the NPP in these arrangements unless and until the party so permits.”
The NCCE would also engage in post-election education on good governance and peaceful co-existence.
The NCCE is collaborating with strategic state institutions including the Ghana Police Service, Judicial Service, Electoral Commission, National Media Commission, Community Radio Network, National Peace Council, Ghana Police Service and Small Arms and Light Weapons Commission to empower the youth to stand against violence.