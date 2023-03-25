We're grateful - NPP to 'brave' NDC MPs for putting Ghana first

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have expressed gratitude to some of the NDC MPs who they described as 'brave' for putting Ghana first.
This comes after some members of the minority side defiled their party's directive and voted 'Yes' to approve the ministerial and justice nominees of President Akufo-Addo.
The leadership of the NPP has thus commended them for thinking about the nation first.
In a post, the party further saluted its MPs for 'standing firmly behind the Government's nominees.'
“Kudos to our gallant MPs for standing firmly behind the Government and ensuring that the President’s nominees for Ministers of State and Deputy Minister as well as for the Supreme Court were approved! The nation is also grateful to the brave NDC MPs who stood for #GhanaFirst,” the party tweeted.
Kudos to our gallant MPs for standing firmly behind the Government and ensuring that the President’s nominees for Ministers of State and Deputy Minister as well as for the Supreme Court were approved! The nation is also grateful to the brave NDC MPs who stood for #GhanaFirst. 🇬🇭— New Patriotic Party (@NPP_GH) March 24, 2023
Parliament on Friday, March 24, approved the nomination of all 6 new ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.
The approval implies that Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond will fully become the Minister of Trade and Industry after he is sworn into office by the President with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.
Same applies to Bryan Acheampong, Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister-designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State-designate at the Ministry of Finance.
How the MPs voted
After the end of the voting, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin announced that 272 took part in the exercise while three MPs were absent.
- KT Hammond – 154 YES votes, 116 NO votes and 1 rejected ballot
- Bryan Acheampong – 167 YES votes; 98 NO votes, 4 rejected ballots and 3 abstentions
- Asamoah Boateng – 147 YES votes, 122 NO votes and 3 abstentions
- Mohammed Amin Adam – 152 YES votes, 117 NO votes, 1 rejected ballot and 2 abstentions
- OB Amoah – 149 YES votes, 120 NO votes and 3 abstentions
- Stephan Amoah – 146 YES votes, 123 No votes and 3 abstentions