We still trust EC's Eminent Advisory Committee to resolve voter's register issues - Ayariga

The Inter-Party Resistance against the new Voters' Register says they still believe the EC's Eminent Advisory Committee will help them get a resolution on the Commission's stance to compile a new voters' register for the December polls.
The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register is holding its third protest dubbed ‘Wɔkpɛnɛɛ’ demonstration today February 4, 2020.
The Electoral Commission has announced that the new registration exercise will begin April 18 despite a planned meeting with the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.
The meeting between the parties and the Eminent Advisory Committee ended inconclusively last Thursday, with that the coalition has decided to continue its opposition to the compilation of a new voters’ register.
Speaking on Starr FM today, February 4, 2020, the Chairman of the Coalition, Mr. Hassan Ayariga said the group has hope in the EC's Eminent Committee to find a solution to the matter
''I think that they are the advisory team of the Commission and the EC formed that Committee to advise them so if the EC will listen to its advisory committee, I am sure they will advise them otherwise telling them that look, the people have a case listen to them further and engage them. The EC should be honest , reasonable they should think about the country first before power''.
''The Eminent Committee said they will get back to us as and when we are waiting and that was why we said we wanted the EC to hold on with their fire and calm the situation,'' he added.
He added that the Coalition has realized the EC is uncompromising and that they will continue to demonstrate until the commission changes its stance on the compilation of a new voters' roll for the upcoming December 7, 2020, elections.
''We are telling them that the current register is a credible register. Once we have a credible register we don't need another one. So we have engaged them with the interparty advisory committee last week , we thought they listening to us would have held on to their preparations towards the new voters' register but we see they are adamant and once they are adamant we will continue with our demonstration until they listen to the cry of the people and that all the circumstances and argument surrounding a new voter register is unfavourable''.
Meanwhile, the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says there will be a constitutional crisis if the Electoral Commission goes ahead to compile a new voter's register.
He said the EC will only be able to compile a new voters' register by November 8, just a month before the general elections and he says without a certified register all other processes including the filing of nominations can't happen.