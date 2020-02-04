NDC, others converge at Kawukudi to hold demo against new voters' register today

The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voters’ Register will today Tuesday, January 4 embark on a demonstration against the EC's decision to compile new voters' register.
The group decided to continue with their demonstrations after the inconclusive IPAC meeting last week, where the EC justified the need for a new electoral roll.
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia in an interview with Joy FM on Monday, argued that the EC will only be able to complete compiling a new register by November 8, a month to the election, a development he believes has the propensity to elicit a constitutional crisis.
Against this backdrop, the Inter-Party Coalition Against New Voter’s Register as part of its series of demonstrations will take the protest onto the streets of Accra.
According to its convener, Bernard Mornah, the coalition will visit the premises of the Electoral Commission and the Flagstaff House with petitions to halt the compilation of a new electoral roll, while soliciting the support of Ghanaians to that effect.
“By 6 am we will all converge at the Kawukudi Park. We will walk through the principal streets all the way to the Liberation Circle. Around the Flagstaff House. We will pause and deliver a petition to the President. From there we will continue all the way to the Liberation Circle and turn towards the Electoral Commission.”
He called on the general public “to defend and protect our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process.”
The coalition, comprising the NDC and other political parties in opposition, has staged two demonstrations; one in Tamale and the other in Kumasi, against the proposed new register.