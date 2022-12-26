We've not settled on dates for Presidential, Parliamentary elections - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says its National Council has not yet agreed on any conclusive timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the December 2024 general elections.
The Party says media reports on definite dates and timelines for the NPP’s presidential and parliamentary primaries should be disregarded and treated as untrue.
This comes after media reports suggested the NPP said have decided that the party will hold its conference to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections in November 2023.
The reports also suggested that the Party will conduct its parliamentary primaries to elect parliamentary candidates for constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament in January 2024.
The statement disclosed that: “The meeting could not conclude discussions on some proposed dates for the conduct of the primaries. Consequently, the National Council resolved to defer decision on the matter to allow for further stakeholder engagements in the interest of the party.
“It is thus expected that at its next meeting, the National Council may revisit this subject matter and hopefully take a definitive decision regarding the timelines for the conduct of the Party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.”
The party said as and when these decisions are taken, it will definitely communicate same to all its members, stakeholders and the general public adding that “Until then, the publication is misleading and should be treated as such.”