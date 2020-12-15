Whining can't change 2020 results - NPP to NDC

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says no amount of whining on the part of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will change the outcome of the 2020 elections results.
According to the party, the NDC has no case crying foul over the results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) and that if they have any issues with the declared results, they should use the appropriate channels to seek redress.
Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu said it was surprising that the NDC are now crying that they had been cheated by the EC, knowing very well that the party lost the elections on a large margin.
He said it was laughable that former President John Dramani Mahama, who is also the flagbearer of the NDC would contest results of an election he had lost by more than 500,000 votes, saying “No amount of whining can change the results.”
Mahama acting
He said Mr Mahama had intentionally not conceded defeat in order to court the sympathy of the NDC’s supporters to retain him as the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 elections.
“We all know that he is playing according to a script”, Mr Boadu described Mr Mahama’s refusal to accept the outcome of the 2020 elections, pointing out that prior to the 2020 elections, Mr Mahama had made his intentions of not accepting the results of the elections clear to the public.
He said the presidency “is not his (Mahama’s) exclusive right to own” and wondered why Mr Mahama thinks that the EC must at all cost declare him winner of the 2020 elections.
The NPP General Secretary said when President Akufo-Addo in 2012 felt cheated over the elections’ results, he sought redress at the court and even when the court gave its verdict which he disagreed with, he accepted it as a true democrat.
For Mr Boadu, Mr Mahama is trying to imitate the behavior of the US President Donald Trump who had refused to concede defeat in the face of overwhelming defeat.
He has, therefore, challenged the NDC to put out their figures which makes the party to think that it had won the 2020 elections.
Mahama’s demand
The NDC’s flagbearer has called for an independent audit of the results of this year’s general elections to help to put matters to rest.
According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) has demonstrated gross incompetence in the conduct of the elections, particularly in the collation of this year’s elections results.
Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America's (VOA) Peter Clottey, Mr Mahama said if an independent audit is done on the EC's results and the outcome proves that he had lost the elections, he will accept it and walk away as he had done in the past.