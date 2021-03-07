You may be disappointed now but we won't let you down in future - Haruna Iddrisu to NDC supporters

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has moved to calm the nerves of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) supporters and faithfuls.
His call comes on the back of allegations that some legislatures of the party have sold the party out in Parliament Wednesday following a ‘yes’ vote for some three minister-designates who were nearly disqualified after vetting.
Some members of the NDC and the general public expressed disappointment with the approval of some nominees who in their view unfit for the job.
There was particular criticism of the approval of Mavis Hawa Koomson, minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture.
The NDC was reportedly also against the approval of Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, minister-designate for Information and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.
The NDC caucus faced criticism from Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, who accused them of betrayal.
Mr Iddrisu urged all NDC sympathisers to have faith in the leadership of the NDC caucus.
"You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future."
Below is the full statement
“The past few days have been the most difficult for the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament following the approval of President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministerial appointments. Justifiably, the party’s base and grassroots are unhappy and in some instances have had cause to reject and even condemn the decision of the House to approve the three nominees that went through voting. For many, it is unimaginable how they could pass the test in the hands of the same Minority that secured them a Speaker of Parliament from an opposite Party in the Executive on the 7th January 2021,” the statement said.
It further explained: “The Leadership and entire Parliamentary caucus of the NDC wish to reiterate our commitment to the cause of the great National Democratic Congress. We expressly reaffirm our resolve to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account over the coming days, months and years for their stewardship to the Ghanaian people. This is nonnegotiable. You may be disappointed in this outcome but we will not disappoint or let you down in the future. The Caucus has never been and would never be for sale. We categorically deny all allegations of influence or favour as a consideration for the approvals in the House. It is important to note that we are parties of equal strength with; NDC 137 and NPP 137+1, how we wish we had just 140. We acted in accordance with our oath of office and in good faith and conscience. We hold dearly our founding principles of probity, accountability and social justice in our every engagement on behalf of our Party.
“The Caucus remains loyal to our base and wishes to call for restraint and calm. We ask all NDC faithful to have faith in the Caucus leadership as we navigate our path to recapturing the Presidency in 2024. The Caucus would lead the vanguard with the support of our loyal grassroots. May we always be reminded that the things which bind us as comrades far outweigh whatever may divide us”.