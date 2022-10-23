'Your people are crying' - Samini tells Akufo-Addo

GIMPA SRC President and dancehall artiste Samini is the latest celebrity to publicly criticise President Akufo-Addo's led government about the state of economy after actor Prince David Osei.
Samini who declared his support and further composed a song titled 'Kpoyaka' for Akufo-Addo's NPP during the 2020 election said he 'believed in the vision and concept of change' but his soul bleeds now due to the state of the economy.
According to the 'My Own' hitmarker his 'investments are being washed away daily as as the dollar openly whips our Cedi.'
He wrote on Facebook: "Dear @NAkufoAddo.I supported you to bring change and stability.
I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 years to go, my soul bleeds. Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our Cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well. But if God has blessed Ghana with anything, it is our ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will #bealright 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. Ghana must work again! Where is the Nana Addo who begged us for the mandate?
The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked.
We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on. What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again , we will #bealright!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Samini’s lamentations follow a sharp depreciation of the cedi in the past month with a dollar now selling for GH¢14.7.
Inflation is in excess of 40% and fuel prices skyrocket with transport unions saying fares will go up from Monday, October 24, 2022.
It will be recalled that Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei days ago said he will lead a protest against the government if he does not see an improvement in the economic fortunes of the country by December 2022.
In a post on Instagram, the actor who supported President Akufo-Addo's '4 More To Do More' campaign, said Ghanaians deserve better even though the economic challenges were part of a global crisis. He added that he may have been about throwing his weight behind the government.
"I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.. If things don't change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn't matter now, we are all in this together.."
"God bless our motherland We want to see improvement in our livelihoods.. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favour because your legacy is on the line Sir!! @nakufoaddo".