The agenda is a better Ghana beyond party lines - Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has sent a message to his critics following his statement that 'Ghanaians deserve better' despite the economic challenges.
Prince David Osei has been trending since making that statement on Monday.
He received some public backlash with many raining insults on him after campaigning for the ruling government.
Others went as far back as to pull up a tweet where he called on Ghanaians to rather fix themselves after a campaign was launched to fix the country.
READ ALSO: 'Ghanaians deserve better' - Prince David Osei to govt
In his response, the African movie star expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for making him trend number one on Twitter.
He said the fact that his post generated a heated argument in the media space means Ghanaians are paying attention and listening.
According to him, 'the agenda is a better Ghana beyond party lines.'
All good, we are on a mission, the insults and trolls part of growth.. I no vex kraa.. I love you all thanks for making me no 1 trends twitter, shows you guys are paying attention and listening. The agenda is a better Ghana beyond party lines.
All good, we are on a mission, the insults and trolls part of growth.. I no vex kraa.. I love you all thanks for making me no 1 trends twitter, shows you guys are paying attention and listening. The agenda is a better Ghana beyond party lines 🇬🇭👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/B4HrXxAz3s— H.E Prince David Osei (@PrinceDavidOsei) October 11, 2022
David Osei who supported President Akufo-Addo's '4 More To Do More' campaign on Monday said Ghanaians deserve better even though the economic challenges were part of a global crisis. He added that he may have been about throwing his weight behind the government.
"Yes we know! But looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship to the citizenry," the African movie star posted.
"I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong! The youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.. If things don't change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn't matter now, we are all in this together.."
"God bless our motherland We want to see improvement in our livelihoods.. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favour because your legacy is on the line Sir!! @nakufoaddo"
The actor was expressing his displeasure about findings in the World Bank Africa Pulse Report 2022 which indicated that Ghana has had the highest food price increases and the most depreciated currency in Sub-Saharan Africa this year.