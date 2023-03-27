Your visit re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and US – Mahama welcomes Kamala Harris

Former President John Mahama has welcomed Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris to Ghana as she begins her three-nation African tour.
Kamala Harris who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, March 26 is on a one-week working visit to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.
The trip is also meant to strengthen the United States’ partnerships throughout Africa and advance our shared efforts on security and economic prosperity.
Reacting to Kamala's visit, Mahama said her presence in Ghana, following previous visits by Presidents of the U.S.A. in 1998, 2008 and 2009, re-affirms the durable friendship between Ghana and the U.S.A.; and further demonstrates the US's growing interest in Africa.
“We look forward to the US collaborating with Africa to provide the needed support for economic cooperation, youth development and employment and enhanced security for global safety,” Mahama added.
In brief remarks upon arrival in Accra, Harris said her visit gives her the opportunity to deepen the relationship between the United States and African partners.
"We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring and very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on the continent of Africa," Harris said.
"I am very excited about the future of Africa. I am very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world including the United States of America," she said.
She said the visit would be addressing such issues as the climate crisis, increasing food security, and growing investment on the continent.
Harris is expected to meet entrepreneurs, students, women and farmers while in Ghana and will also visit the historic Cape Coast Castle where slaves were kept 400 years ago.
She would hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo and meet civil society representatives.
On Wednesday she will depart Accra for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in continuation of her African tour.