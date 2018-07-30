Zimbabwe Elections: Zimbabweans to elect a new President today

Zimbabweans will today go the polls to elect a new President amongst 23 presidential candidates and will be the first election to be held in the country since the resignation of Robert Mugabe in November last year who ruled for thirty-seven years
The hotly-anticipated election pits the new look ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front under Emmerson Mnangagwa against at least fifty other parties. But the main challenge is expected to come from an alliance led by Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).
Locals are excited to have their say in the election and have been encouraged by the peaceful environment that has characterized the build-up to the vote.
“Our president has promised a free and fair election so it’s like a free and fair election, the first ever, the first of its kind in Zimbabwe,” said Brian Moyo, a local resident.
“It doesn’t matter who wins, what we want from them in action, let their campaign promises not be lip service. We want to vote, and I know I’m going to vote by eight in the morning,” said Cainos Mtembo, another resident.
“We want a totally free and fair election which reflects the correct support on the ground,” said Cephas Mumbwandarikwa, another local.
The electoral commission has said the final results of the vote are expected within five days after the close of Monday’s poll.
A candidate is required to garner at least a 51 per cent majority share of the vote to win the presidential election, otherwise, a second vote is scheduled for Sept. 8.
Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Afrobarometer, Emmerson Mnangagwa is most likely going to win this election.
Basing on intensions sampled; 40% of the vote will go to ZANU-PF, 37% MDCAlliance and 20% were not sure of voting, while 3% will vote for other parties