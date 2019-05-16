10 famous footballers and their lookalikes that can cause a stir

Do people sometimes confuse you with somebody else? Does it happen to you meeting someone who looks very similar to a famous person? Well, that’s the same to some famous footballers.

Here are the top 10 footballers and their lookalikes.

Arjen Robben and Patrick Stewart

Arjen Robben is a Dutch professional footballer who plays for German club Bayern Munich. He usually plays as a left or right sided winger, known for his dribbling skills, speed, crossing ability and his accurate left foot long-range shots from the right wing. The former Chelsea winger is twinning with United Kingdom legendary actor Patrick Stewart.



Stewart OBE is an English actor whose work has included roles on stage, television, and film in a career spanning almost six decades. He has been nominated for Olivier, Golden Globe, Emmy, Screen Actors Guild, and Saturn Awards throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Biwar Abdullah

Biwar Abdullah, a Kurdish Arab from Iraq, has attained huge fame for being a look-alike of Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. Biwar who now enjoys quite a number of following gets stopped on the road by people who want to take pictures with him. In his home country, he is treated like a celebrity.

“A lot of people tell me that I look like Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the fact that I’m an Arab, Kurdish,” he told Yahoo Sport.“The important thing is that I get to meet him one day,” he added.Biwar Abdullah comes from a poor home and earns a living working at a construction site.

Nicolas Anelka – Kobe Bryant

Nicolas Anelka is a French football manager and former player. He was and still known for his bald haircut. Going to the NBA, there was a very famous Anelka-copy named Kobe Bryant. The two former athletes really lookalike.

Karim Benzema and Shia Labeouf

Benzema helped Real Madrid secure their third straight Champions League crown in 2018 and he is their current highest goalscorer in all competition this season. But the French striker can confuse everyone if he choose to act in a moview. They would think it’s a actor, Shia Labeouf.

LaBeouf is an American actor, performance artist, and filmmaker. He became known among younger audiences as Louis Stevens in the Disney Channel series Even Stevens, a role for which LaBeouf received a Young Artist Award nomination in 2001 and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2003.

Lionel Messi – Reza Parastesh

Lionel Messi is one of the most recognizable athletes in the entire world. Due to his extraordinary performances on the pitch, the 5-time Ballon d’Or winner has been labelled G.O.A.T. Reza Parastesh is a regular guy in Iran but he became popular for his stunning resemblance to Messi.

Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Bahaa

Egyptian Ahmed Bahaa – a man with a striking resemblance to Mohamed Salah – stole the spotlight at a café in Cairo after he joined other fans watching the Liverpool forward play in the semi-final of the Champions League. The Egyptian footballer ended up meeting his lookalike, snapping a selfie together that later went viral.

“[Mohamed Salah] was taken aback [when he saw me], he said to me he feels like he’s standing in front of a mirror, but that it is he who looks like me because I am older,” Bahaa said, according to Sky Sports.

Xavi Hernandez and Salman Khan

Xavi Hernandez had a good career in the Spain national team and Barcelona. But if the Spanish midfielder goes to India, he would be confused with Salman Khan. Khan is an Indian film actor, producer, singer and television personality.

Frank Lampard – Liam Neeson

Frank Lampard had a brilliant career at Stamford Bridge. Former England midfielder is currently the manager of Championship club Derby County. But the problem is still his connection with Liam Neeson, an actor from Northern Ireland.

Mesut Ozil and Enzo Ferrari

Time travel and reincarnation theories about celebrities are nothing new. There is an endless debate behind Ozil-Ferrari theory.

Many fans still question Ozil’s immortality for his likeness to F1 legend, Enzo Ferrari. It’s somehow reasonable if one claimed Ozil is the reincarnation of Enzo Ferrari.

Marouane Fellaini – Colin Kaepernick

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is famous for his trademark afro. But it looks like he is not the only with some interests in that kind of hairstyle.

An American football quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, also have a huge interest in the big hair world. With their long faces covered by stunning afro, it’s hard to differentiate Fellaini from Kaepernick.

READ ALSO: