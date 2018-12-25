Famous footballers who retired to become politicians

Football has always had a connection with politics in one way or the other. In fact, a lot of sporting events cannot be conducted until the higher authority makes it possible.
Some athletes went on to become successful and known politicians in the world. Today, Primenewsghana will take a look at the top 5 footballers who became politicians.
5. Andrey Arshavin
Every Arsenal fan will always remember the name Andrey Arshavin. Now at the age of 36, the Russian continues to perform with the Kazakhstan side FC Kairat. But did you know that Arshavin is a politician? He actually ran for Putin’s party in the regional council elections. Though he was eventually told to concentrate on football, Arshavin could return to politics after hanging his boots once and for all.
4. Sol Campbell
Having spent 20 years a professional footballer, Campbell is one of the most iconic defenders of his generation. He is often considered as one of the most decorated centre-backs in the history of the Premier League. But the former English defender is that he has been involved heavily with British politics after his retirement in 2011. He once put himself on the list for the Mayor of London but failed to garner a place in the shortlist.
3. George Weah
Widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, George Weah has a Ballon d’Or under his name. He is one of the most successful footballers turned politician. Weah was elected as the 25th President of Liberia, assuming the office in January 2018.
2. RomarioRomario became very successful in Brazil national team. As one to highest scorers of all time, Romario won the 1994 World Cup. They elected him as a senator in 2014 and recently announced his decision to run for the governor’s position of Rio de Janeiro. He is deemed to focus on the corruption that goes on in football.
1. PeleWith over 1200 career goals, Pele is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, footballers in the history of the game. Retiring in 1977, Pele worked as UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassador and a UN Ambassador for ecology and the environment. He was also the minister of sports in Brazil.
