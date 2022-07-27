100 athletes to represent Ghana at 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that 100 athletes will represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
According to him, the athletes will be competing in 13 sporting disciplines.
He made this statement on Tuesday, July 26, when he briefed Parliament on Ghana’s participation at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
“Mr. Speaker, Ghana is being represented by 100 athletes, who will participate in 13 sporting disciplines including para weight lifting. The other disciplines Ghana will participate in are: athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, hockey, judo, para powerlifting, squash, swimming, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting,” he said.
“I am happy to inform the House that Ghana’s delegation is well represented by women, with 40 of our delegation being women.”
Underscoring the significance of the Commonwealth Games to the country, Mustapha Ussif said the Ministry has supported the various disciplines, and he urged Parliament and the people of Ghana to rally behind the athletes as they seek honours for country in Birmingham.
“Mr. Speaker, Ghana has been an integral part of the Commonwealth, and for over 6 decades since our maiden participation in the Games, we have been part of a union which has always brought together a third of the world’s population to promote friendship through sports,” the Sports Minister told Parliament on the significance of the Commonwealth.
“Our commitment as a country to the Commonwealth Games, through successive regimes, has never been in doubt. It is the reason the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also extended strong support to the various sports disciplines to ensure that our athletes get ready for this event.
“While the benefits to the nation, in terms of improving bilateral relations are enormous, participating in the Commonwealth Games, also gives our promising young athletes in schools the opportunity to compete internationally and open doors for them.
“In conclusion, Mr. Speaker, I wish to request the support and prayers of the House, as our athletes lift up our flag in Birmingham. May God bless our homeland Ghana.”
The Commonwealth Games, which commences on July 28 to August 8, will bring together over 5,000 athletes from about 70 members of Commonwealth countries and territories to participate in various athletics events in Birmingham, England.