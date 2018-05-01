13 Video Assistant Referees appointed for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 13 Referees, who will act solely as Video Assistant Referees (VARs) during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.
The selection criteria for the VARs was primarily based on their experience as Video Match Officials in their respective National Associations and Confederation competitions, in addition to their successful participation in several preparatory seminars and FIFA competitions, where they enhanced their VAR knowledge and skills by using the system.
During the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the 13 selected Video Match Officials will be appointed in each match as VAR, AVAR1, AVAR2, AVAR3.
In addition to the 13 Video Assistant Referees, some of the Referees and Assistant Referees who were selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will also act as Video Match Officials during FIFA’s main competition.
These appointments will be made before the matches.
