33 players invited for Black Starlets camping

Thirty-three players have been invited into the National Under 17, Black Starlets to begin camping on Tuesday, February 4 in Cape Coast.
Here is the full list of invited Players :
- Charles Appiah - Cheetah FC
- Sathu Anastatius - Mboma City
- Rafael Mahama - Jonas FC
- Nemorden - Oti United
- Rabiu Fuseini - Hearts Babies
- Michael Appiah - Seedof Academy
- Ransford - Rock Stars
- Abdulai Mohammed - Rock Stars
- Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans
- Nyarko Benjamin - Mountaineers FC
- Samari Salifu- Young Juventus
- Afful Daniel - Great warriors
- Isaac Agbango - Young Juventus
- Mohammed Snedu - Cedas FC
- Yakubu Ahmed - Bagaba FC
- Jeff Boabeng - Eagles FC
- Samuel Boakye - Cedas FC
- Wisdom Mba - Mboma City
- Nana Kwesi Koomson - Edinaman United
- Zaidan Alhassan - Edubiase FC
- Benjamin Eshun - Young Chelsea
- Abdul Washid Adams - Ajax FC
- Bernard Boateng - Phoenix FC
- Abraham Asare - Natcosta Youth
- Stephen Dacosta - Natcosta Youth
- Gideon Matjambe - Medeama FC
- Muhaison Mohammed - Ebony Babies
- Obeng Samuel - Deportivo FC
- Gideon Osei - Creative Academy
- Kwakye Samuel - Hope Academy
- Isaac Baido - Light Gate FC
- Samuel Tetteh - Asem Light Gate FC
- Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars FC