33 players invited for Black Starlets camping

By Vincent Ashitey

Thirty-three players have been invited into the National Under 17, Black Starlets to begin camping on Tuesday, February 4 in Cape Coast.

Here is the full list of invited Players :

  1. Charles Appiah - Cheetah FC
  2. Sathu Anastatius -  Mboma City
  3. Rafael Mahama - Jonas FC
  4. Nemorden - Oti United
  5. Rabiu Fuseini - Hearts Babies
  6. Michael Appiah - Seedof Academy
  7. Ransford - Rock Stars
  8. Abdulai Mohammed - Rock Stars
  9. Alhassan Alhassan - Republicans
  10. Nyarko Benjamin - Mountaineers FC
  11. Samari Salifu- Young Juventus
  12. Afful Daniel - Great warriors
  13. Isaac Agbango - Young Juventus
  14. Mohammed Snedu - Cedas FC
  15. Yakubu Ahmed - Bagaba FC
  16. Jeff Boabeng - Eagles FC
  17. Samuel Boakye - Cedas FC
  18. Wisdom Mba - Mboma City
  19. Nana Kwesi Koomson - Edinaman United
  20. Zaidan Alhassan - Edubiase FC
  21. Benjamin Eshun - Young Chelsea
  22. Abdul Washid Adams - Ajax FC
  23. Bernard Boateng - Phoenix FC
  24. Abraham Asare - Natcosta Youth
  25. Stephen Dacosta - Natcosta Youth
  26. Gideon Matjambe - Medeama FC
  27. Muhaison Mohammed - Ebony Babies
  28. Obeng Samuel - Deportivo FC
  29. Gideon Osei - Creative Academy
  30. Kwakye Samuel - Hope Academy
  31. Isaac Baido - Light Gate FC
  32. Samuel Tetteh - Asem Light Gate FC
  33. Sylvester Antwi - Shooting Stars FC