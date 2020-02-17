5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 10

The matchday 10 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.
Matchday 10 produced 27 goals, 4 home wins and 2 away wins as well as 3 drawn games across the league centres.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
Home sweet home
Liberty Professionals received major news ahead of their clash against Aduana Stars as the Club Licensing Board gave them the green light to use Carl Reindorf Park.
Liberty had their licence withdrawn by the Board after their matchday 4 fixture against Hearts of Oak after failing to fulfil certain requirements.
On their return to their favourite ground, they made their home advantage count as they wallop Aduana Stars in Dansoman.
Liberty who found it difficult to pick 3 points at Carl Reindorf, for the first time recorded a home win after beating the Ogya Boys 5-2 courtesy Mubarak Alhassan and Elvis Kyei Baffour's brace and Abass Nuhu goal.
Medeama, Chelsea suffer first home defeat
Medeama SC tasted their first home loss of the season at the Akoon Park, Tarkwa. The Mauve and Yellows suffered a painful 2-1 loss to Elmina Sharks on matchday 10.
Benjamin Bernard Boateng bagged the match-winner with the last kick of the game to help the visitors secure all three points at the Akoon park.
On the other hand, Inter Allies beat Berekum Chelsea 3-1 at the Berekum Park to hand them their first home defeat.
Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways
Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways at the Accra Sports Stadium following Kofi Kordzi's last-minute strike. The Phobians beat the Bechem based club 3-2 to earn their first win at their home venue since beating Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 3.
That moved Hearts to 7th on the log with 15 points.
Goal king race gets hotter
Aduana Stars' Yahaya Mohammed and Inter Allies' Victorien Adebayor are joint top scorers of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League with 10 goals after matchday 10.
Prior to the weekend round of matches, they were tied on 8 goals and as no one is ready to leave the other out of sight they both notched two each for their respective clubs to take the tally to 10 apiece.
Meanwhile, Medeama's Prince Opoku Agyemang and Prince Kwabena Adu of Bechem United sit joint-third on the scorers' chart with seven goals each while King Faisal's Osman Ibrahim has six goals to his name
The Adebayor's show in Berekum
Everything good about Inter Allies was through Victorien Adebayor as they stunned Chelsea in Berekum on. The Nigerien international captain his side to a 3-1 victory on Saturday.
He was twice on target and assisted the other goal as the 'Eleven is to One' recorded their second away win of the season. The goals took his tally to 10 for the season.
But it was his second goal that made the headlines over the weekend when he nutmeg Chelsea's Ahmed Adams and went on a run before he curled the ball far beyond the reach of Kwadwo Bonsu.