5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 7

The matchday 7 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
Hearts return to winning ways
Hearts of Oak bounced back from last weekend defeat to Asante Kotoko to stun Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams. Kofi Kordzi's second-half strike picked up the maximum points for the Phobians.
As a result, the Phobians have jumped to 10th on the standings.
Yahaya Mohammed can't stop scoring
Aduana leapfrog Chelsea on standings
Aduana Stars are League leaders after the weekend round of the games. The 2009 Ghana Premier League champions have leapfrogged Chelsea following their win over Medeama whilst the latter's suffered defeat to Becehm United.
They occupy the 1st position with 16 points been trailed by Chelsea with 2 points.
Liberty Professionals, WAFA the 'away' masters
Liberty Professionals were held to a 1-1 draw against Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they continued their impressive away record. The team is yet to suffer an away defeat this season. They have 2 wins and 2 draws following Sunday's stalemate against the Porcupines.
WAFA, on the other hand, are also one of the best travellers in this season. They beat Great Olympics by a lone goal on Sunday to extend their unbeaten away streak. (2 wins and 2 draws)