5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 7

The matchday 7 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.

Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.

Hearts return to winning ways

Hearts of Oak bounced back from last weekend defeat to Asante Kotoko to stun Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams. Kofi Kordzi's second-half strike picked up the maximum points for the Phobians.

As a result, the Phobians have jumped to 10th on the standings.

Yahaya Mohammed can't stop scoring

Yahaya Mohammed has scored in all of Aduana Stars four home matches in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign. The striker who has set sights on the goal king award scored in yesterday's game against Medeama that helped settle the contest in Dormaa. Yahaya's 79th-minute freekick aided Aduana to beat the Mauve and Yellows 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park with the goal being his seventh of the season. Chelsea's invisibility broken Bechem United have broken Berekum Chelsea's invisibility after beating them in the local derby on Sunday. Prior to the game, Chelsea were the only team not to have tasted defeat in the League. However, Charles Mensah 2nd minute strike and Prince Kwabena Adu goal on the stroke of half time either side of Agbesimah Kofi own goal ensured Bechem recorded a 2-1 win over Chelsea to hand them their first defeat of the season.

Aduana leapfrog Chelsea on standings

Aduana Stars are League leaders after the weekend round of the games. The 2009 Ghana Premier League champions have leapfrogged Chelsea following their win over Medeama whilst the latter's suffered defeat to Becehm United.

They occupy the 1st position with 16 points been trailed by Chelsea with 2 points.

Liberty Professionals, WAFA the 'away' masters

Liberty Professionals were held to a 1-1 draw against Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they continued their impressive away record. The team is yet to suffer an away defeat this season. They have 2 wins and 2 draws following Sunday's stalemate against the Porcupines.

WAFA, on the other hand, are also one of the best travellers in this season. They beat Great Olympics by a lone goal on Sunday to extend their unbeaten away streak. (2 wins and 2 draws)