5 things we learned from the Ghana Premier League matchday 6

The matchday 6 of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League matches were honoured across all match centres.
Below PrimeNews looks at 5 things we learned from the weekend round of matches.
READ ALSO: GPL matchday 6: Naby Keita and Justice Blay score as Kotoko silence Hearts in Accra (VIDEO+PHOTOS)
Chelsea defence finally breached
Berekum Chelsea have had a brighter start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season. The team had been rock solid at the back in their opening 5 games but on matchday 6 their defence was finally breached in their 1-1 draw against Aduana Stars.
Nonetheless, they are the only team yet to lose a game this season and top the GPL table 14 points.
Kotoko reign Supreme in Derby
Asante Kotoko needed a late goal courtesy Naby Keita to win the Super Clash against rivals Hearts of Oak on Sunday. The Porcupines beat the Phobians 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 6.
The win saw Maxwell Konadu maintained his record of having not lost a match against Hearts of Oak.
Legon Cities record first win
Legon Cities finally got their first three points after 6 attempts in their Friday night game against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Prior to the match, the Royals have drawn 3 and lost 2 games and Friday's win is expected to propel the club to achieve more victory.
READ ALSO: GPL: 5 things we learned from matchday 5
Matthew Cudjoe continues to dazzle in the league
16-year-old Asante Kotoko attacker, Matthew Cudjoe continued his dazzling form in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. The youngster impressed once again in his short cameo against Hearts of Oak.
It was his effort that came off Hearts of Oak defender's hand to earn his outfit the penalty that Naby Keita scored to settle the tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Due to his impressive display, supporters of the Porcupines showered money on him.
Struggling Ebusua Dwarfs pick up first win
The Cape Coast side after losing their previous 5 matches finally won their first 3 points of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign following a 2-1 victory against Dreams FC on Monday.
Dwarfs will now hope they can build on today’s win in subsequent matches to ensure they climb out of the relegation zone.