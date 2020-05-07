57-year-old Evander Holyfield announces ring return

Coronavirus: US to borrow record $3tn as spending soars The US has said it wants to borrow a record $3tn (£2.4tn) in the second…

Ghanaians in Norway condemn inhumane treatments of Africans in China The Ghana Union in Norway have condemned what they describe as inhume treatment…

Supreme Court dismisses case against Ghana-US military cooperation deal The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision dismissed a suit asking the court…