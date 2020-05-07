57-year-old Evander Holyfield announces ring return

Evander Holyfield has announced he is making a boxing comeback in exhibition matches for charity.
The 57-year-old revealed his intention to return to the ring on his social media platforms on Wednesday night.
Alongside a cinematic montage, the post on Twitter read: 'Are you ready? The moment you've all been waiting for... The Champ is back!
'I'd like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring. I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause: #Unite4OurFight.'
Holyfield's post on his Instagram account continued: 'I'm training to promote a charity that's very close to me. Our #Unite4OurFight campaign aims to fill the void the pandemic has created on access to resources our youth needs for emotional development and education.'
The 'Real Deal' hasn't fought since hanging up his gloves after beating Danish fighter Brian Nelsen by technical knockout back in 2011.
Source: dailymail.co.uk