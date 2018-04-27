Football betting has become a serious avenue for most Ghanaian youth as it is an easier route to make some good cash.
People have won thousands, millions and even billions from betting on football clubs.
Betting companies are now visibly seen at every part of Ghana, it is actually rivalling churches now.
From Supabet, Mybet, Premier bet among others, the business is gradually picking up in Ghana.
It comes with a lot of risks and people normally get heartbroken when they lose some cash but when done sensibly, it can also be fun and exciting.
There are tricks in every venture and football betting is no different as people apply certain tricks to win more while others also lose huge because there lack the tips to win.
Here are 9 Football betting tips that will get you winning
1. Have deep knowledge of football
It's not just about which football team has won their last six games but how well they have really played offensively and defensively.
You have to know their style of play, players at their disposal and what their form has been over a long period of time.
These are the kinds of details that will inform your betting and will better prepare you for spotting those good-value markets.
2.The favourite team doesn't always win
This one obvious thing all betting newcomers consider. They always go for the favourite team but in betting it is a different ball game.
Bookmakers will always place a high odd on the favourite. An example is when Barcelona played Roma in the quarterfinals of the Champions League this month, bookmakers placed a higher odd on Barcelona winning but it turned out differently.
3. Don't just stick to one betting company
There is a big emphasis on brand loyalty in the betting business. Because it's such a competitive sector, companies will try and lure you to bet with them and only them.
Whether this is through various loyalty schemes or special in-shop offers, the intention is the same.
Check the offers available for other betting companies, their specific bets ranging from odds and options.
This gives you an opportunity to scan through and know which one you finances can tackle.
4. The fewer teams selected, the better
This is something that, even though it seems like common sense, all of us forget all the time when selecting our teams.
If you're betting to make money think small, not big.
One team or selection if you can stake is enough.
Three or four maximum. Once you find yourself putting that 20 team sheet out then you may be heading for a huge loss.
The probability of winning what we call "long be" is very little.
5. Avoid the temptation of higher odds
The quest for huge win or cash leads many to choose higher odds even though they know the probability of winning may be low.
It would seem like a great idea to lump them all together in a multiple high odds to win some huge cash but be wary as it fails most often.
You don't bet on a team whose record shows they are struggling because they have some high odds which raise your potential wins.
6. Make sure you understand the markets
While we're on the subject of the less obvious markets, if you do pick an obscure one, make sure to check the terms with the betting shop staff.
A common mistake is the half-time/ full-time bet vs to win both halves. If you put a HT/FT bet on, your team simply has to be winning at half time and then win the match.
If you back your team to win both halves, you are betting on them to win the first half and the second half separately.
The team must score more goals than the opposition in both halves for you to win your bet.
It's a subtle difference but frustrating for punters who come looking to collect winnings when they're team was leading 2-1 at halftime and won the match 2-1.
The second-half score must have been 0-0 and so the bet goes down.
7. Never bet with your heart/sentiments
This looks inevitable but it is highly possible. Because you are a Chelsea fan doe not mean you bet on them even when they are not doing well.
It is an issue of business when it comes to betting rather than attaching sentiments and emotions.
You might really want your team to win. You want it so badly you even start to convince yourself it's possible.
Before you know it, you believe it so much that you've put your money on it.
Similarly, avoid important events like derby games. The unpredictable element is magnified because there's more at stake and players may elevate themselves for that extra degree of honour and pride.
Read also:Revealed: Secrets to winning millions on betting sites
If you must bet on these events, consider the other markets, like goal-goal, over, under etc.
8. Avoid outside influences and stick to your analysis and decisions
You do your analysis and make a list of teams that you want to bet on only for a friend to influence your decision to add or subtract.
This has been the downfall of many punters as it is very important to stick to your plan and stake a good bet.
9. Be disciplined
Betting is all about staying calm and keeping cool especially after a big win or loss.
If you have suffered a big loss don't chase it by betting big and adding up to your losses.
Again a big win must not lure you to bet more frequently and sporadically, ultimately resulting in a loss.