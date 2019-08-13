Abdul Fatawu Safiu seals Swedish second tier side Trellesborg FF move

Swedish second-tier side Trelleborgs FF have announced the signing of Asante Kotoko star Abdul Fatawu Safiu.
The midfielder joins Trelleborgs FF on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.
A statement on the club website confirmed the signing of the Normalization Committee(NC) Tier one joint topscorer.
“We continue to strengthen on the attack side now through 25-year old forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu from Ghana.”
The 25-year-old played a starring role in Kotoko's triumph in the NC Special Competition notching 10 goals.
Fatawu Safiu has previously featured for Inter Allies and Eleven Wonders.
READ ALSO: