Prime News Ghana

Abdul Fatawu Safiu seals Swedish second tier side Trellesborg FF move

By Vincent Ashitey
Abdul Fatawu Safiu seals Swedish second tier side Trellesborg FF move
Abdul Fatawu Safiu seals Swedish second tier side Trellesborg FF move

Swedish second-tier side Trelleborgs FF have announced the signing of Asante Kotoko star Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

The midfielder joins Trelleborgs FF on a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

A statement on the club website confirmed the signing of the Normalization Committee(NC) Tier one joint topscorer.

“We continue to strengthen on the attack side now through 25-year old forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu from Ghana.”

The 25-year-old played a starring role in Kotoko's triumph in the NC Special Competition notching 10 goals.

Fatawu Safiu has previously featured for Inter Allies and Eleven Wonders.

READ ALSO: