Kokoto to outdoor STRIKE kits on Friday

Asante Kotoko faithfuls will get the opportunity to have a feel of their new Strike kits this Friday.
The Porcupines on Friday, August 16 with officially outdoor their Strike kits at the Manhyia Palace Garden.
In 2018, the Ghana Premier League giants announced their three-year kits sponsorship deal with Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company.
The partnership sees the Portuguese Sportswear manufacturing company the Reds with items which include tracksuit, training kits and training Equipment.
Kotoko over the weekend wore the new jersey in their CAF Confederation Cup defeat to Kano Pillars in Nigeria.
The event has been scheduled to take place at the Manhyia Palace Garden 5:00 pm.
READ ALSO: