Access Bank to sponsor Ghana Division One League

GFA President Kurt Okraku has confirmed that Access Bank will be the new headline sponsor of the upcoming 2022/23 Division One League.
GFA president Kurt Okraku made the announcement on Tuesday during the association’s Ordinary Congress in Pampram.
"The GFA has successfully concluded a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank that will see the bank come on board as official bankers of the FA and also headline sponsors of the Division one League," Okraku said.
“Melcom Ghana Limited will provide all Division One League clubs with a Shopping voucher worth GHc5000,” he added.
Since GN Bank’s contract with the GFA expired in 2017, the Division One League has been without a sponsor.
The Division One League is scheduled to begin on September 30.
Previously, the Division One League, as well as the Ghana Premier league were without headline sponsors and clubs had to play with minimal support from that end.
However, in the last few months, the GFA have secured betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League, Malta Guinness as the headline sponsor of the Women’s Premier League.