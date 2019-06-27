AFCON 2019 : Agyepong misses Cameroon clash, Andre Ayew 50-50 to play

The medical team of the Black Stars have made it clear that Thomas Agyepong will not be able to play Ghana's second game against Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Hibernian winger was substituted in the first half after picking an injury early in the game.
Ghana's captain Andre Ayew also sustained an injury and was subsituted late in the game.
However the medical team are monitoring Ayew's condition and will advise the technical team regarding his availability depending on how he responds to treatment.
The Black Stars of Ghana drew their opening fixture 2-2 with Benin and will need to beat Cameroon to increase their chances of qualifying to the next round.
Cameroon who beat Guinea Bissau in their opening game beat Ghana 2-0 when the two nations met in the last AFCON.
The game against Cameroon is scheduled for Saturday 5: pm.
