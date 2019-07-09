AFCON 2019: I am gutted by Black Stars exit - Akufo-Addo

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo says he is disappointed by the early exit of the Black Stars from the 32nd edition of the ongoing AFCON.
The four-time Africa champions quest to end their 37-year title drought face another blow as they suffered a 5-4 penalty defeat against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.
Before the departure of the team from Ghana to prepare for AFCON 2019, the president met with them at the Jubilee House in Accra and tasked them to make history by annexing the trophy in Egypt.
After topping their group, the West Africa side failed to see off Tunisia in the knock out phase on Monday which has saddened the president. He took to his twitter page to reveal his disappointment.
"Like most Ghanaians, I am gutted by the exit of the Black Stars at AFCON 2019. I wish the team better luck next time. I am confident they will bounce back even stronger, and make all of us proud once again."
