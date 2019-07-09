AFCON 2019: Man of the Match Wakaso tearful after winning award

Mubarak Wakaso was in uncontrollable tears after winning his second Man-of-the-Match in Black Stars defeat to Tunisia.
The four-time Africa champions quest to end their 37-year title drought dealt another blow as they suffered a 5-4 penalty defeat against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.
Despite the Stars defeat, Mubarak Wakaso was adjudged the best player on the pitch due to his all-round display in the middle of the pitch.
A tearful Wakaso speaking to the media after his individual honour said: "I am like this right now (crying), we still have a future so we need to think ahead."
Tunisia for the first time in their history have defeated Ghana in an AFCON tournament after failing in the previous 7 outings.
