AFCON 2019: Black Stars arrive in Accra (PHOTOS)

The Black of Ghana have touched down in Accra following their exit from the ongoing AFCON 2019 in Egypt.
The Black Stars were booted out of the tournament on Monday after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.
Taha Yassine Khenissi broke the deadlock for Tunisia in the 73rd minute before Rami Bedoui’s own goal in injury time levelled the score for Ghana.
It is the first time the team have exited the tournament without reaching the semifinal stage since they were eliminated at the group stage in the 2006 tournament also staged in Egypt.
