AFCON 2019: Absence of substantive GFA cost Black Stars - Rashid Pelpuo

Former Sports Minister Hon. Rashid Pelpuo blamed Black Stars poor showing at AFCON 2019 to the absence of a substantive administrative body running Ghana football.
The four-time winners were booted out of the 32nd edition of AFCON 2019 in Egypt in the round of 16 by Tunisia.
The Carthage Eagles 5-4 penalty win after 1-1 of regulation time is the first win the North Africa side had secured a victory over Ghana.
The painful exit at the round of 16 is Black Stars worst since 2006 when they failed to qualify from the group stage with losses to Zimbabwe.
According to the WA Central MP, the Normalization Committee failed to fill the big gap created by the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration which ultimately affected Ghana's campaign.
“I think that the team did well. Individually, they tried their best but their best was not good enough but what happened in Egypt tells of weakness in football administration in Ghana.
"The exit of Kwesi Nyantakyi has created a big gap which we are unable to close. This is something that requires us to sit down and find a solution."
"We cannot have interim management again in the next tournament or before any major tournament. We need to have a strong, elected GFA that can perform the same way if not better than what Nyantakyi did.”
Ghana won her final group phase match 2-0 against Guinea-Bissau after drawing their opening two games with Benin and Cameroon before been knocked out of the competition by Tunisia.
READ ALSO: