AFCON 2019: Black Stars complete training in Ismailia with 'JAMA' session ahead of Benin tie (VIDEO)

The Black Stars of Ghana completed their second training session at the Suez Canal Sports in Ismailia, Egypt ahead of their opening game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin on Tuesday at 8:00 pm.
The Black Stars intensified preparations as they trained with a full house at their base in Ismailia, where they will play two of their group games before moving to Suez for another game.
After the workout, they returned to the team's hotel to have a JAMA session.
Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
The four times African champions open their campaign against fellow West Africans Benin on Tuesday, June 25, before playing their second group game against Cameroun on June 29.
Their last group clash against Guinea-Bissau will take place on July 2 at the Suez Army Stadium.
