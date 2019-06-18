AFCON 2019: Black Stars jersey numbers revealed

The jersey numbers to be worn by the Black Stars of Ghana for the AFCON 2019 in Egypt have been revealed.
The Black Stars who are currently in Dubai as they sharpen up the rough edges will emplane to Egypt on June 20, 2019 a day before the tournament commences.
The four-time AFCON champions ended their pre-AFCON friendlies without scoring a single goal in the games against Namibia and South Africa.
Ghana will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
The Black Stars last Group game will be against Guinea-Bissau on July 2.
Captain Andre Ayew alongside general captain Asamoah Gyan maintained their jersey numbers, 10 and 3 respectively with Thomas Partey also maintaining his number 5 jersey.
Debutants Kwabena Owusu, Samuel Owusu and Thomas Agyepong were handed jersey numbers 8, 19 and 23 respectively.
The full details below
READ ALSO: