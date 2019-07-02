AFCON 2019: Ghana to face Tunisia in round 16

Black Stars of Ghana opponent in the round of 16 stage have been confirmed.
Ghana will lock horns with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday, July 8 at 7:00 pm.
Ghana on Tuesday saw off Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to top Group F and book their qualification to the next phase.
Goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey ensured the Black Stars quest to clinch AFCON 2019 continues.
Meanwhile, Tunisia with 3 points finished second in Group E behind Mali. The Carthage Eagles failed to win any of the 3 matches nonetheless advanced to the next stage with 3 draws.
