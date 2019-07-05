Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Black Stars return to training ahead of Tunisia clash (PHOTOS)

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Stars of Ghana have returned to training in preparation of their round of 16 clash at the Ismailia Stadium at 7:00 pm.

The team have turned its attention to Monday’s round 16 match against Tunisia at the Ismaïlia Stadium following a day off on Thursday.

Ghana progressed out of Group F as the winners ahead of defending champions Cameroon, Tunisia, on the other hand, finished Group E as runners up after the preliminary stage.

Nonetheless, Tunisia who last won the tournament in 2004 is yet to record a win at this year’s AFCON following three successive draws at the group phase.

Ghana has a good record against the North Africans when it comes to the continental showdown and looks favourite to come out on top at the end of the tie.

