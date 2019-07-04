AFCON 2019: Ghana nurturing 'monsters' by paying appearance fee - Nii Lante

Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has stated that the country is setting a bad precedent by paying appearance fee at AFCON 2019.
It's been speculated that each member of the Black Stars have been paid US$ 80,000 for making the final 23-man roster for the tournament in Egypt.
According to the former Youth and Sports Minister who was speaking to Asempa FM said there is no need paying appearance fee for AFCON and during his tenure, nothing of that sort happened.
''You don't pay appearance fees at the Cup of Nations. We are nurturing monsters and they will devour us one day.''
He added, the amount of money being spent on the Black Stars is too much and will be difficult to reverse in future.
The Black Stars have qualified to the last-16 of AFCON 2019 where they will lock horns with the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium at 7:00 pm.
As part of their qualification, each player is expected to receive US$ 30,000.
