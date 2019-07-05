AFCON 2019: Black Stars supporter wins special award in Egypt

Samuel Aggrey, popularly known as "Obuor" was adjudged the “Best Supporter” at the Suez Stadium Stadium after the Black Stars defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 to advance to the knock stages of AFCON 2019.
Obour chosen as the 'best supporter' at the Suez Stadium was given a nice Plague to that effect.
Upon receiving this special award, Obour couldn’t hide his excitement at the Suez Stadium.
“I am very happy to be recognised by the Local Organising Committee for AFCON 2019 and I am hoping to do more to cheer the team into victory in all our remaining matches”.
“It is our aim as Ghanaians to win the Afcon2019 trophy so I will do anything in my capacity as a supporter to cheer the team into achieving our aim”.
“I entreat every Ghanaian to keep praying and supporting the Black Stars because the journey has just begun”.
