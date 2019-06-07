AFCON 2019: CAF announces prize money for tournament

The Black Stars of Ghana will pocket $4.5 million in prize money if they are able to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Confederation of African Football confirmed in April 2019 that a total of $14.2 million would be shared between the best eight teams at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in the form of prize money.
If a team gets knocked out from the quarter-final, such a country will be rewarded with $800,000.
The beaten semi-finalists who contest the third-place play-off will share $4m, with each getting $2m.
The 2019 AFCON final is a $7m game and the winners will be paid $4.5m with the runners-up pocketing $2.5m.
You can see a breakdown of the prizes in our table below.
AFCON 2019 prize money:
