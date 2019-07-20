AFCON 2019: Colourful closing ceremony in pictures

The curtains of AFCON 2019 have been brought down after a month of soccer fiesta with 52 games played and 102 goals scored.
Before the final match kicked off, fans at the Cairo Stadium were treated to a spectacular closing ceremony.
Ghanaian Afropop singer Fuse ODG and Egypt's Donia Samir Ghanem performed some breathtaking music to the delight of the fans.
In the main event, Algeria saw off Senegal to clinch their second AFCON title and walked away with a prize money of $4.5m while the runner up received $2.5m.
READ ALSO: