AFCON 2019: Desabre Sebastien quits as Uganda coach

Desabre Sebastien has stepped down as the coach of Uganda after the Cranes knocked out were out of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) on Sunday, July 7 released a statement to confirm the French tactician's departure.
“On the 6th of July 2019, both Fufa and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties.
“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties.
“Fufa recognises the contribution by Sebastien Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the Afcon 2019 finals and also to the Round of 16.”
Fufa have also confirmed they will name a new coach in due course.