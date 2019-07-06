AFCON 2019: Mane steps down from Senegal penalty duty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has declared he has temporarily stepped down from penalty duties – after a second miss inside a week.
Mane failed from the spot for Senegal in their 1-0 round of 16 win over Uganda in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday, but had earlier scored what turned out to be the winner.
Despite scoring three times at the tournament, the Liverpool attacker has taken a step back from taking penalties for his national team.
“It’s a momentary withdrawal, I have missed penalties in both games and must admit that it is not a good ratio."
“I do not want to penalise my team and, at least for the time being, I’m going to stand aside for the penalties and let other team mates get on with it.”
Senegal will next face Benin in the quarterfinal ON Wednesday, July 10.
READ ALSO: