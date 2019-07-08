AFCON 2019: Emmanuel Amuneke steps down as Tanzania coach

Tanzania's head coach Emmanuel Amuneke has stepped down from his post by mutual consent, Tanzania's Football Federation (TFF) announced on Monday, July 8.
It comes after the former Nigeria winger who helped Taifa Stars qualify for AFCON for the first time in 39 years failed to progress beyond the group stages as his outfit finished bottom of their group losing all three games.
"The Tanzania Football Association and the national team coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract," the TFF wrote on their website.
The Federation said a temporary coach would be appointed after their emergency meeting on Thursday, and he would lead them for the upcoming qualifiers for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).
“TFF will announce the TAN coach who will lead the national team for CHAN matches".
“TAN coaches will be announced after the Emergency Committee meeting on July 11, 2019.”
Tanzania will later this month begin their CHAN qualifiers against Kenya.
