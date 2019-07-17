AFCON 2019: Fuse ODG to perform at closing ceremony

UK-based Ghanaian Singer, Fuse ODG will perform at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Grammy Award-winning Ghanaian artiste is billed to thrill fans at the Cairo International Stadium before the start of the final game between Algeria and Senegal Friday, July 19, 2019, at 7:00 pm.
The 'Antenna' hitmaker is currently in Egypt with his team in preparation for the show.
The 'Azonto' hitmaker Twitted: " Touch Down Egypt with the team!! Happy to announce I'll be performing at the closing ceremony for African Cup of Nations Finals. Me ready to rep! It's a worldwide movement...
#AFCON19 #NewAfricaNation"
The curtains of the 32nd edition of Africa biggest football tournament will be brought down on Friday after a month of soccer fiesta.
READ ALSO: