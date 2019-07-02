AFCON 2019: Jordan, Partey guide Black Stars into round 16, Cameroon held by Benin

Black Stars had to beat Guinea-Bissau in their final Group F encounter before securing qualification to the next phase.
Second half goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey aided Ghana to record her first win in the tournament and progress to the round 16 stage.
Jordan opened the scoring a minute after recess when he finished off an individual effort inside the box after going past the Djurtus defender. It is his second goal in the tournament following his strike in the opening match against Benin.
Thomas Partey doubled the lead in the 72nd minute from a Baba Rahman assist.
After early exchanges in the first department, it was Guinea-Bissau who provided the first scare with Piqueti thunderous effort coming from 25-yards coming off the woodwork.
Jordan Ayew in the 36th minute beat the offside trap and his low drive struck the crossbar.
Meanwhile, Ghana group opponents Cameroon and Benin played a goalless drawn game at the Ismailia Stadium.
The win sees Ghana top the group with 5 points, tied on points with Cameroon but have a better goal ratio.
