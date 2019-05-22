Just in: Asamoah Gyan rescinds decision to retire from Black Stars, available for AFCON 19

Asamoah Gyan has rescinded his decision to retire from the Black Stars of Ghana after having a telephone conversation with President Akufo-Addo.
Gyan had earlier retired over captaincy issue but says after his conversation with President Akufo-Addo he will make himself available for selection.
Gyan in a statement released on Wednesday, May 22 said: "I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the President of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of 20th May 2019, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars"
"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith and will make myself available for selection by Coach Kwesi Appiah"
"My desire to help Ghana and the over three-decade-long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana" he ended.
READ ALSO: I'll release a statement today concerning my conversation with Prez Akufo-Addo - Asamoah Gyan
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com