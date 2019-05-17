Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Laryea Kingston signs as pundit for Supersport

By Vincent Ashitey
Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has revealed that he will be punditry for South African broadcaster SuperSport for the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Egypt slated for June 21 to July 19.

The ex-Hearts of Oak winger will use his rich experience acquired in the game to provide in-depth analysis for viewers of the African leading pay TV channel throughout the tournament

”I am very happy to join the team at SuperSport as a pundit for the AFCON. I am looking forward to attending the tournament in Egypt come next month and share my insights into the games,” an elated Laryea Kingston told SportsworldGhana.com via phone call.

Kingston, 39, has previously been engaged in similar roles for Setanta Sports and Sky Sports all in U.K as well as GTV and TV3 in Ghana.

He currently holds CAF licence B certificate in coaching.

